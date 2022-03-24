Mumbai: Delhi Capitals’ assistant coaches, Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson on Thursday expressed their excitement over working with many young players in the side ahead of IPL 2022. Both Agarkar and Watson are making their first foray into cricket coaching in being assistants to head coach Ricky Ponting at Delhi.Also Read - Pitches Will Get Slower as IPL Progresses, Adaptation Key To Success: RR's Daryl Mitchell

“It’s been excellent to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. There are a lot of young players in the side. I could see from the outside that the DC management has created a nice environment around the team and that shows in the franchise’s success. There are a lot of new faces that have joined the team, including me, and it’s our responsibility that the good environment stays intact,” said Agarkar, a former India all-rounder, in a release by the franchise. Also Read - IPL 2022: IPL Begins From 26th Of March, Know How And Where To Buy Tickets Online - Watch Video

Watson, a former Australia all-rounder who won IPL titles with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, mentioned the likes of batter Sarfaraz Khan and all-rounder Lalit Yadav as his exciting picks in the Delhi camp. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Steps Down As Chennai Super Kings Captain, Picks Ravindra Jadeja As New Leader

“There are a lot of exciting young talents in the Delhi Capitals. I have played with Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh and I am super excited to reconnect and work with them in a different capacity. Lalit Yadav is another really exciting player that I have seen during training. But, I am here to help everyone and I am excited about this opportunity.”

Agarkar pointed out how vital a factor is working alongside Ponting, who has been the head coach of Delhi since 2018. “Ricky Ponting is a big factor behind a lot of people wanting to work in this team. I’ve been fortunate enough to play against him a few times and I have also played IPL with him. I have known him for a long time. And I know how much the young players enjoy working with Ricky.”

Watson too said in the same vein as Agarkar on Ponting the head coach. “The thing about coaching that excites me the most is the chance to help people become better versions of themselves. The chance of working with Ricky was not something I was going to let go of. He has always been an incredible leader and mentor for me.”

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2022 on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.