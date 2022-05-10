Mumbai: Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani seemed to be in utter disbelief after Rohit Sharma’s controversial dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil stadium on Monday. Chasing 166 to win, Mumbai was hoping to get off to a decent start but that did not happen as Rohit was sent packing early. Rohit tried to flick Tim Southee off his hips, but unfortunately the ball came off his thighs and Sheldon Jackson took a low catch. The bowler appealed and the umpire referred it. A spike was seen on the UltraEdge and Rohit was adjudged out.Also Read - IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer Claims His Intent is Always Positive And Aggressive After 24-Ball 43 vs MI

Soon after that, replays on the giant screen clearly revealed that the UltraEdge showed spikes even before the ball came close to the bat. Rohit was gutted and so was the co-owner. Here is the video of what transpired: Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Reacts After Kieron Pollard Accidently Hits Umpire During MI vs KKR; Watch Viral Video

Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Makes BIG Revelation After KKR Beat MI; Says CEO Venky Mysore is Also Involved in Selecting Playing 11

Following the 52-run loss, Rohit blamed the batters for not being able to chase the target.

“Disappointed the way we batted. Poor from the batters. Not really (difficulty of batting on this pitch). We are playing our fourth game here and we know what to expect here. We know seam bowlers will get some help from the pitch. We didn’t get partnerships and you need partnerships chasing a total like that,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining.