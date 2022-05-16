Mumbai: A tweet from Ambati Rayudu on Saturday at 12:46 PM IST made headlines as the veteran cricketer announced his retirement. Within minutes after that, Rayudu deleted the tweet and that sparked speculations as expected. What followed was Rayudu was not picked in the eleven against Gujarat Titans.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

"It was not disappointing, it was probably a little bit of a storm in a teacup, to be honest. But, I think he was fine. It has not changed anything in the camp but it is a non-story," Fleming said while replying to a NDTV question during a virtual post-match press conference after CSK's loss against GT.

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," Rayudu had tweeted.

Not long back, Rayudu became the 10th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League. Rayudu’s IPL career began in 2010 with a stint with Mumbai Indians. In his first season, the right-handed batter had scored 356 runs in 14 matches.

Rayudu was not retained by CSK, but the franchise lapped him up again at the auction earlier in the year.

The 36-year-old played all the matches in the 2013 season, which marked the first of MI’s five title wins.

Rayudu has featured in 187 games in the IPL, amassing 4,187 runs at an average of 29.28 at a strike rate of 127.26, with his highest score being 100 not out in the tournament.