Mumbai: India cricketer and veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra made an interesting and hilarious comparison between CSK's lacklustre fielding and Pakistan former all-rounder Shahid Afridi's batting. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja dropped two catches in the match to give MI's Dewald Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen reprieves. On the other hand, MS Dhoni missed a stumping as well which is unusual to see for fans.

Mishra, in his tweet, took a dig at Shahid Afridi's batting in the tweet and said – "Jadeja dropping a catch and MSD missing a stumping is like Shahid Afridi batting sensibly with eyes open. No one can believe it happened." See tweet here:

Jadeja dropping a catch and MSD missing a stumping is like Shahid Afridi batting sensibly with eyes open. No one can believe it happened.

#MIvCSK #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 21, 2022

Former captain MS Dhoni held his nerves, turned back the clock and pulled off a vintage finish for defending champions Chennai Super Kings against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium.

The 40-year old Dhoni may have left the captaincy for India and as well as for CSK but he certainly hasn’t forgotten to do what he does best i.e “finishing the game” for his team.

Whether it was dragging the game to its last breath, knowing the areas to target, keeping calm and finishing off the game in his style with a last-ball boundary, all the Dhoni touches were pretty much visible in his innings during the run chase on Thursday.