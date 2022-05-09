Mumbai: From running between the wickets like a teenager to leading CSK like the boss, MS Dhoni can do it all. On Sunday, Dhoni was spotted eating or chewing his bat before walking in to bat against Delhi Capitals. While the act surprised many, ex-India cricketer Amit Mishra – who has spend the dressing-room with Dhoni many times throughout his career – revealed the strange reason behind it.Also Read - IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo REVEALS Fun-Filled Conversation With MS Dhoni After CSK Beat DC

Mishra revealed that Dhoni does that to remove the tape and keep his bat clean.

“In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022,” Mishra tweeted.

Earlier, a fifty from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai Super Kings to 208-6 against Delhi Capitals in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 208/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) lost to Delhi Capitals 117 all-out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25, Rishabh Pant 21; Moeen Ali 3/13) by 91 runs.