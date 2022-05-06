SRH vs DC, TATA IPL 2022 – Match 50: Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter David Warner took the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers to the cleaners on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Warner showed his class as he remained unbeaten en route to his knock of 92 off 58 balls that was laced with 12 fours and three sixes.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya vs Mumbai Indians - Sunil Gavaskar Says Match won't be the same as David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former India & DC spinner Amit Mishra took to Twitter to hail Warner's innings.

"That's why they say "sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on". Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC #TATAIPL2022," tweeted Mishra after Warner's knock vs SRH.

That’s why they say “sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on”. Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aAO67YZmau — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 5, 2022

Warner and the SRH management were reportedly not on the same page last season, following which the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was released by the franchise. DC picked up Warner in the IPL 2022 mega-auctions held in Bengaluru in the month of February for ₹6.25 crore, which many reckon to be a steal, given what the Australian brings to the table.

Earlier, sent in to bat first on a good batting surface, Delhi lost opener Mandeep Singh early and found themselves in a spot of bother, having lost captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in quick succession with the team score less than 100.

Warner held the innings together without compromising on his strike rate as Rovman Powell (67 off 35) from the other end played a brilliant cameo to take DC to a winning score of 207 for 3 at the end of their 20 overs. Hyderabad tried their best to chase down the mammoth total but other than Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34) and Aiden Makram (42 off 25), no other batter looked threatening to take the match.

DC won the match by 21 runs and stand fifth in the latest IPL points table.