Mumbai: If there is one team that is desperately looking for a win and some momentum is Kolkata Knight Riders. After dominating the first part of the leg, they have lost five on the trot and their campaign is in trouble. Ahead of the big game, KKR's star allrounder Andre Russell revealed that the focus will not just be on Jos Buttler.

"We know what their bowlers will look to do and who we need to focus on. Jos Buttler is the one who hurt is in that game. We are not going in the game focusing on just Jos Buttler because if it's not his day, we can't get him out cheaply, celebrate big and pretend that we have won the game," Russell told KKR.in.

A confident Russell also said that KKR would take one game at a time and not not look too ahead. He added: "We have lost five on the chart but if we keep believing, we can win the next five on the chart. We just have to take one game at a time and try to learn from our mistakes."

With 566 runs in just nine matches, Buttler is the proud owner of the Orange Cap at this stage of the competition. The Knights would be wary of him as he hit a hundred against them at the Brabourne stadium in the reverse fixture.

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

