Mumbai: The wait for Arjun Tendulkar continued as he could not make his Mumbai Indians debut in 2022. Tendulkar could not find a place in the XI despite MI’s poor show. Mumbai Indians tried out 21 out of the 24 players they had in their squad in 2022. Following a disappointing season, bowling coach Shane Bond was asked about what Arjun needs to do to find a place in the playing XI.Also Read - IPL Teams Commanding Higher Valuations Than Global Football Counterparts

The ex-NZ pacer said that Arjun needs to put in a lot of training and hardwork to improve his batting and fielding. Also Read - If You Can Become 50 Percent Like Your Father, There is Nothing Better, Kapil Dev Gives Valuable Advise to Arjun Tendulkar

“He has got some work to do. He has to work on his batting and fielding before finding a place in the team,” Shane Bond told Sportskeeda. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Picks Best XI of IPL 2022; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing, Hardik Pandya Named Captain

Before MI’s final game of the season against SRH, there were speculations that Arjun would make his debut – but that did not happen.

One thing is sure – when Arjun Tendulkar plays, the stands will be full and the TV viewership will go through the roof. That in itself should be incentive enough.

Claiming that IPL is a competitive tournament, Bond reflected on MI’s poor show in the 2022 season.

“It is always challenging since the competition is too strong. Due to our recent performances, the expectation is high. The team did not play as good as they should have. All in all, it was a disappointing season,” Bond said.

Mumbai Indians finished last with four wins in 14 games. The MI team will look for an improved show in IPL 2023. It would be interesting to see if they release any player.