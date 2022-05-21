Mumbai: Has the day finally arrived when Tendulkar will take the field again? Not Sachin of course, but his son – Arjun. The left-arm pacer has been with the Mumbai Indians squad for the past two seasons but is yet to make his debut. With Mumbai Indians knocked out of the ongoing IPL season, speculations are rife that Arjun may finally make his MI debut.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During RR vs CSK; PICS Go VIRAL

The left-arm pacer took to Instagram ahead of Mumbai's last game of the season against Delhi Capitals and posted a series of eight stories on the social media platform. In the Insta story, you can see him bowling yorkers during MI's practice games.

You can watch the eight clips here.

It has been a season to forget for the five-time champions. They have chopped and changed their playing 11 too many times during this campaign. In fact, to be precise – 21 players have got a game in a squad of 24. Only Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi and Arjun Tendulkar are yet to play.

Following the loss in their last game, Rohit Sharma hinted that they would look to try as many players as possible in the last game of the season. If that is the case, Arjun would certainly be in contention for a debut.

MI vs DC Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar , Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.