Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was in the stands at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday along with her father by her side to cheer for KL Rahul and his Lucknow Super Giants. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan as the LSG captain was clean bowled for a golden duck by Trent Boult.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Explains Why he Asked Kuldeep Sen to Bowl Last Over During RR vs LSG
Once Rahul was bowled, the cameras panned towards Athiya, who looked heartbroken and shell-shocked by what had happened. To make things worse, LSG lost the match by three runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Trent Boult REVEALS How Jimmy Neesham's Plan Worked Against KL Rahul During RR vs LSG
Here is Athiya’s heartbroken picture that has surfaced on social space: Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs LSG, Match 20: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Claim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap
Here is how fans reacted:
Following the dismissal, Rahul admitted that he did not see the ball from Boult. The ball came back sharply to get through his defense.
With the win, the Royals go top of the table.