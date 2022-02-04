Bengaluru: Days ahead of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, 2021 Purple cap-winner Harshal Patel has lavished praise on ex-RCB captain Virat Kohli. Harshal recalled how Kohli had sent him a text once he had got traded by RCB. The medium-pacer also went on to reveal Kohli had told him that he would play all the games.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies 1st ODI at Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma Era Begins

Patel recalls those words of Kohli and how it motivated him. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Chetan Sakariya Hails MS Dhoni, Says His Dream is to Play Under CSK Captain

“I looked at it as a great opportunity. Every time something like this happens, there’s uncertainty. You can hope for the best and see how you can contribute best. The moment I was traded, Virat messaged me saying, “You’re going to play all the games.” That gave me a lot of confidence – that here’s a captain who is giving you that assurance. I had enough confidence that if I got opportunities, I’d make the most of it,” Harshal told ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Should Open With Rohit Sharma With Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Miss 1st ODI - Saba Karim Suggests Batting Order

Harshal also spoke of the upcoming auctions and said that whether one gets picked or not – one should not take it personally.

“I always believe whatever happens in the IPL, whether someone retains you or lets you go, you shouldn’t take it personally. Those decisions aren’t taken based on whether they like you as a person or not. It’s all about how you can contribute in that set-up, and if they felt you can’t contribute the way they want you to, then you’re not valuable to them anymore and you’re being traded to a team that has asked for you and has a role for you.”

After having spent six years with the RCB, Harshal moved to the Delhi Capitals. Three seasons later, he was traded back by RCB and the rest as they say – is history. He went on to pick up 32 wickets in the 2021 edition.