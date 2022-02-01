Bengaluru: It is no secret that AB de Villiers is loved by the fans in Bengaluru. If Virat Kohli, who is born in Delhi, has made Bengaluru his home – the same has been the case with the ex-South African cricketer. Over the years, de Villiers has won many games for RCB in Bengaluru and hence the fans want to offer him places to stay in the city as a token of love.Also Read - MS Dhoni, CSK Captain, Likely to be Present For The IPL 2022 Auction in Bengaluru: Report

In a recent RCB podcast, de Villiers spoke about his love for the city and how fans treat him in Bengaluru. He revealed that fans have offered him places to stay in the city. His cheeky response to that is that he hopes it is a “big apartment,” because his three kinds will “need a lot of room”. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Not Devdutt Padikkal; Aakash Chopra Predicts Shahrukh Khan as Most Expensive Uncapped Indian

“I hope it’s a big apartment because I have three kids now and we need a lot of room! My relationship with RCB goes a lot deeper than just playing cricket for them. And I don’t think it would have been the same for any other franchise and that’s what I hold dearest to my heart – it’s the fans and the city itself,” he said in the podcast. Also Read - Rohit Sharma as Captain Will be a Little More Laidback Than Virat Kohli - Ajit Agarkar

The RCB Podcast powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank: Trailer 10 episodes, plenty of interesting and never heard before stories about the tournament that made them the superstars they are!

(1/n)#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TheRCBPodcast pic.twitter.com/MWPQG3IEwH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 1, 2022

It is interesting to see fans making these offers ahead of the mega auction in February 12-13 in Bengaluru.