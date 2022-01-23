Mumbai: The much-awaited IPL auction is set to take place next month, but the Indian board has already released the full list of players that will go under the hammer and the base prices at which that will happen. 1214 players have registered for the auction – 896 Indian and 318 overseas players. 17 Indian players have registered themselves in the highest base price category. But, will all 17 get a contract?Also Read - Virat Kohli's Next 50 Centuries Will be Because of Anger he Has Now, Ex-Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar on Captaincy Saga

Here are the big names in the Rs 2 Cr category who may go UNSOLD: Also Read - World Giants vs India Maharajas Live Streaming Legends League Cricket T20 in India: When and Where to Watch WOG vs INM Live Stream Cricket Match Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Network

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran cricketer has not been at his best recently and that could hurt him at the next month’s auction. His performance in the second leg of the 2021 IPL was not his best and that puts him in a tricky spot ahead of the auction. There are chances Bhuvi may go unsold. Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Yorkers Not Working; Deepak Chahar Should Be In Core Team For 2023 WC: Sunil Gavaskar

Suresh Raina: Known as Mr. IPL, Raina has not been at his fluent best recently. He also does not play a lot of cricket around the years and hence would be rusty. He has massive experience, yet with the ever-growing demands of IPL – Raina may not get a contract at his base price and that would be disappointing.