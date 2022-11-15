IPL 2022 Auction: CSK, RCB or MI – Teams That Could BID For Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes IPL 2023 (Image: Twitter)

London: Amid much speculation, it is now almost certain that English allrounder Ben Stokes would be up for auction next month for the Indian Premier League. Thanks to his good show in Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022, the chances are that the Englishman would fetch a whopping amount. Stokes can not only chip in with the bat, he can also do a reasonable job with the ball – not to forget, that he is also a gun fielder as well. So, who would bid for Stokes at the upcoming auction?

Mumbai Indians: The five-time champions may leave Kieron Pollard, there are reports that suggest so. If that happens, they would look for an identical kind of a player – an all-rounder to be precise. Stokes would very much be on the wishlist of Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings: The MS Dhoni-led side would be another team that would want the allround services of Stokes. His bowling could come in handy in the wickets at Chennai. Interesting to see if he gets a bid from CSK.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: At RCB, he could be a star. The franchise has never won an IPL title and would be eager to break the drought. A player like Stokes who knows how to win games will always be an advantage. Will RCB gun for the Englishman?

Today is the last day for teams to submit their retained and released players’ lists. The auction takes place next month and it promises cash splashing for sure.