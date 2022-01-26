Mumbai: Eoin Morgan, who led the side to the final in the 2021 edition, was not retained by the Kolkata-based franchise and that means the two-time IPL champions would need a captain at the upcoming auction. KKR enter the auction with a purse of Rs 48 Cr. Not only do they need a captain, but the Knight Riders need to buy more players to make a balanced squad heading into the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) May Look at Jason Holder as Captain

With Lucknow Super Giants having lapped up KL Rahul, who are the captaincy options for the Knights?

Ishan Kishan: He may be young, but he has led Jharkhand in the past and would hence not be new to the role. Kishan could be groomed for the future. Even Rishabh Pant took over the captaincy role for Delhi from nowhere, but he grew on the job and one expects the same from Kishan if he is trusted with that role by KKR.

David Warner: With reports suggesting RCB may not bid for the Australian opener, Warner – who has led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL title – has the experience and KKR could benefit from that. The premier Australian batter can become the core of the batting unit.

Shreyas Iyer: Multiple reports suggest that RCB is interested in Iyer as Virat Kohli’s successor. But if things do not work out for RCB, KKR could go ahead and slip in a bid for the ex-Delhi Capitals skipper.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who has been a part of the KKR setup, could be a dark horse in the race.