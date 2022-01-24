Mumbai: With a remaining purse of Rs 48 Cr, Mumbai Indians would enter the auction next month. While they have already retained four players, they would look to add on to that and form a team that strikes the right balance. Over the years we have learned that balance is the key in IPL. With a core already in place comprising of captain Rohit Sharma, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, star all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav – Mumbai would like to build on that.Also Read - India vs South Africa: Twitter Reacts After KL Rahul-Led Team Fails To Avoid 3-0 Whitewash Against Proteas

So, who are the players they could eye: Also Read - Deepak Chahar-Led Fightback In Vain As India Suffer 3-0 Whitewash Against South Africa In Cape Town

Deepak Chahar: The Indian pacer has developed into an effective all-rounder and he would certainly feature in Mumbai Indians’ wishlist. Chahar also has a good record playing at the Wankhede, another factor that would favour him. Also Read - India vs South Africa: KL Rahul Credits Deepak Chahar For Fightback After 3-0 Whitewash Against Proteas At Cape Town

Devdutt Padikkal: With Padikkal touted as the future of Indian cricket, it was a surprise to see RCB let go of him. In the absence of left-handed opener Quinton de Kock, Mumbai could look at Padikkal to open with Rohit Sharma.