Mumbai: We are a little more than a fortnight away from the much-awaited IPL auction where players will go under the hammer, hoping to get a good deal. Most teams will start afresh which also means they would need to build a team. Not just overseas players, but Indian stars would also keep their fingers crossed on February 12 and 13. While the players have already set their base price, they would be hoping for maximum returns.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Harshal Patel; Players Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Could Target

In this piece, we will list out Indian players who could fetch eight times their base price. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal to Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur; Stars Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) Could Target

Ishan Kishan: The ex-Mumbai Indians cricketer has grown in the past two seasons. He is explosive at the top and a match-winner on his day – Kishan would certainly feature in the wishlist of many teams. He has kept himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore and the feeling is – he will get much more than that. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: KKR to CSK; Franchises Who Could Contemplate Bidding For 2-Time World Cup-Winner Sreesanth

Shreyas Iyer: Teams that are looking for captains like RCB, KKR and PBKS would certainly target Iyer. The stylish middle-order batter has led Delhi Capitals in the past and reports suggest RCB would be looking to lap him up. Iyer certainly could break the bank at the auction.

Shikhar Dhawan: The experienced opener has been in good form and looks good to continue for at least three more seasons. Franchises looking for openers would be interested in the southpaw. Dhawan is likely to fetch a whopping amount at the auction.

Harshal Patel: The Purple cap winner from 2021 was released by RCB and that was surprising, Now, with Harshal set to go under the hammer, the feeling is that he could fetch a staggering amount.

Ahead of the auctions, a total of 33 players have been retained or picked. The existing eight IPL franchises have retained a total of 27 players while the two new IPL teams (Ahmedabad and Lucknow) have picked six players (three each) ahead of the auction. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Ahmedabad franchise whereas KL Rahul will helm the responsibility of leading Lucknow franchise.