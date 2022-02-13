Bengaluru: Young Ishan Kishan broke the bank on Saturday on the opening day of the IPL mega auction 2022 in Bengaluru. After a heated bidding war, Mumbai Indians lapped up their old warhorse for a whopping Rs 15.25 Cr. Kishan has been a part of the Mumbai dressing-room for the past few seasons and has grown as a cricketer and hence the team management was ready to go the distance for him.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL Auction 2022, Day 1: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar Remain Most Expensive Buys

While fans and plaudits started congratulating Kishan on social space, it was his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia's message that hogged the limelight. Reacting to Kishan's video post on Twitter Hundia wrote, "Proud and how." And followed it up with a fire and a blue heart emoji.