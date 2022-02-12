IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12 (Build up)

This is the big one. Shreyas Iyer goes under the hammer. Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow are in a bidding war. As expected, things are heating up. KKR has joined in late. Four franchises gunning for the stylish right-handed batter. Titans have also joined in the bidding. KKR buys Iyer for Rs 12.25 Cr. RCB places a bid for Trent Boult. They want him. Royals have also joined in the bidding. Boult has been in top form and is a good opening bowler. OMG, Mumbai Indians join in really late. Royals lap up Boult for Rs 8 Cr. Rabada is next. Capitals place the first bid for him. Titans join in the bidding. Punjab also joins in a little late. Rabada bought by the Titans for Rs 9.25 Cr. KKR finally place their first bid and that is for Australian pacer Pat Cummins. The Titans join the bidding war. Lucknow joins in the bidding. This is becoming exciting and that was expected. Cummins was finally bought by KKR for Rs 7.25 Cr. Two-way war for Ashwin. The Capitals and Royals going hard for the veteran spinner. Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 Cr. Dhawan sold for Rs 8.25 Cr to Punjab Kings. They joined the bidding late and then stole the show. Great start. Shikhar Dhawan goes under the hammer first. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals going for the veteran cricketer. Punjab Kings have also joined in the bidding late. Aakash Chopra reckons Quinton de Kock would bag more money than David Warner. Well, that is a big prediction to make considering Warner’s match-winning abilities. Multiple reports suggest MS Dhoni would be present at the auction. If that is the case, it would be a major boost for the yellow brigade. Not 590 as was initially decided, but 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day auction process. BCCI added 10 U-19 players to the auction register on the eve of the event. The first hour of the auction promises a lot of action. The auctioning process is set to speed up after a lunch interval. First up, it would be the top marquee players who would go under the hammer. That list comprises of big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and Ravichandran Ashwin. The preview show has started on Star Sports and that is where you can catch all the action live on TV. If you are streaming then Disney+Hotstar is your destination and if you are looking for updates and news on the move – stay hooked to this space on India.com.

D-Day has finally arrived! Given the times (pandemic) we are loving in, fans would have literally been counting down days. The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction begins today in Bengaluru where 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day extravaganza. BCCI added 10 players to the auction register on the eve of the extravaganza.Also Read - Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Complete List of Players Bought, Remaining Purse

The already existing eight franchises had submitted their list of retained players, while the two new franchises have also drafted in three players each ahead of the mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked KL Rahul as their captain and drafted in Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, drafted in Hardik Pandya as captain and also acquired the services of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Complete List of Players Bought, Remaining Purse