IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12 (Build up)

Deepak Hooda, who got himself upgraded to the capped category, has Rajasthan and Bangalore interested in him. Lucknow has joined in as well. Purple Cap winner from 2021 Harshal Patel goes under the hammer. And as expected, RCB is bidding for him and so is Chennai. SRH join in late and make it a three-way war. Eventually, RCB buy him for Rs 10.75 Cr. Bangladeshi superstar Shakib-al-Hasan has no bidders, This is strange considering he is a spin-allrounder. Jason Holder has been in scintillating form. CSK, MI, LSG, and RR are in it. Super Giants lap him up for Rs 8.75 Cr. Mumbai, Kolkata bidding for Nitish Rana. The left-hander is a solid top-order batter and has the potential of starting a war here. The Delhi-born will play for Kolkata. KKR laps him up for Rs 8 Cr. Chennai is bidding for Dwayne Bravo. Hyderabad has also joined in. CSK bag Bravo for Rs 4.4 Cr. Steve Smith is up next. No bidders as of now. He too goes UNSOLD. Like Raina, he would go under the hammer again. Mr IPL Suresh Raina goes under the hammer. Raina goes UNSOLD, he would now go under the hammer in the accelerated process. Intense bidding for Devdutt Padikkal. Mumbai, Rajasthan are interested in the left-hander. Sangakkara having a long discussion before placing another bid. Rajasthan wants him desperately. Padikkal bought by Royals for Rs 7.75 Cr. South Africa’s David Miller goes under the hammer. Miller goes UNSOLD. England’s Jason Roy is up next. He has been in good form in the PSL. Gujarat is bidding for him. The Titans lap him up for Rs 2 Cr. Chennai bag Robin Uthappa for Rs 2 Cr. Shimron Hetmyer is next. The Capitals and Punjab are interested. Rajasthan also joins in the bidding. The big-hitter is in demand. Rajasthan bag Hetmyer for Rs 8.5 Cr. Manish Pandey to start things off in the second set. SRH is in for him. This is the first time they have placed a bid today. LSG and Capitals join in. Pandey bought by Super Giants for Rs 4.60 Cr. The BREAK is over. Two more sets before lunch. In a few days’ time, Iyer would be in Kolkata for the T20Is versus West Indies. That would give him a feel of the place. The Capitals would feel lucky to have got Warner for Rs 6.25 Cr. Warner has led an IPL team to the title and hence one feels it is a great deal for Delhi. Cummins expresses his delight to be back with the Galaxy of Knights. He has won games for the franchise in the past and would hope to emulate that in the 2022 edition. Warner goes under the hammer. Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai bidding for the Aussie opener. Delhi gets Warner for Rs 6.25 Cr. Chennai is interested in Quinton de Kock. The South African has been in ominous form lately. Super Giants have also joined in the bidding. Super Giants wins it for Rs 6.75 Cr. Faf du Plessis is another player to watch out for in this category. RCB lap up du Plessis for Rs 7 Cr. Mohammed Shami is up next. RCB is going for him along with Lucknow. KKR joins in, Shami plays for Bengal in the domestic scene. Gujarat, Chennai also joins the bidding. Shami bought by Titans for Rs 6.25 Cr. This is the big one. Shreyas Iyer goes under the hammer. Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow are in a bidding war. As expected, things are heating up. KKR has joined in late. Four franchises gunning for the stylish right-handed batter. Titans have also joined in the bidding. KKR buys Iyer for Rs 12.25 Cr. RCB places a bid for Trent Boult. They want him. Royals have also joined in the bidding. Boult has been in top form and is a good opening bowler. OMG, Mumbai Indians join in really late. Royals lap up Boult for Rs 8 Cr. Rabada is next. Capitals place the first bid for him. Titans join in the bidding. Punjab also joins in a little late. Rabada bought by the Titans for Rs 9.25 Cr. KKR finally place their first bid and that is for Australian pacer Pat Cummins. The Titans join the bidding war. Lucknow joins in the bidding. This is becoming exciting and that was expected. Cummins was finally bought by KKR for Rs 7.25 Cr. Two-way war for Ashwin. The Capitals and Royals going hard for the veteran spinner. Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 Cr. Dhawan sold for Rs 8.25 Cr to Punjab Kings. They joined the bidding late and then stole the show. Great start. Shikhar Dhawan goes under the hammer first. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals going for the veteran cricketer. Punjab Kings have also joined in the bidding late. Aakash Chopra reckons Quinton de Kock would bag more money than David Warner. Well, that is a big prediction to make considering Warner’s match-winning abilities. Multiple reports suggest MS Dhoni would be present at the auction. If that is the case, it would be a major boost for the yellow brigade. Not 590 as was initially decided, but 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day auction process. BCCI added 10 U-19 players to the auction register on the eve of the event. The first hour of the auction promises a lot of action. The auctioning process is set to speed up after a lunch interval. First up, it would be the top marquee players who would go under the hammer. That list comprises of big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and Ravichandran Ashwin. The preview show has started on Star Sports and that is where you can catch all the action live on TV. If you are streaming then Disney+Hotstar is your destination and if you are looking for updates and news on the move – stay hooked to this space on India.com.

D-Day has finally arrived! Given the times (pandemic) we are loving in, fans would have literally been counting down days. The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction begins today in Bengaluru where 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day extravaganza. BCCI added 10 players to the auction register on the eve of the extravaganza.

The already existing eight franchises had submitted their list of retained players, while the two new franchises have also drafted in three players each ahead of the mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked KL Rahul as their captain and drafted in Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, drafted in Hardik Pandya as captain and also acquired the services of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill.