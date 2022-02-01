Mumbai: Known for his predictions, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra made another one days ahead of the much-awaited IPL auction. Chopra predicted the most expensive uncapped Indian cricketer. Despite there being big names like Devdutt Padikkal and others, Chopra thinks Shahrukh Khan – who would play the role of a finisher – would bag the best deal among uncapped Indian stars.Also Read - Rohit Sharma as Captain Will be a Little More Laidback Than Virat Kohli - Ajit Agarkar

"In my opinion, the finisher's job is the most difficult because you get 10-15 deliveries. This is a very short list and whenever names from this list will come in the auction, I think they are going to go for a lot of money. That is why I feel, Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the IPL 2022 Auction," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

With the kind of things Shahrukh has done in the domestic circuit in the past season, Chopra states that will be high expectations from him. He added: "He is the only Indian left whom you can expect to play the finisher's role well. Whether he does that or not, we don't know but the expectation is that he will be able to do that, so he will be sold very expensive."