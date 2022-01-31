New Delhi: With less than a fortnight to go for the much-awaited mega auction, franchises would be busy finalising their wishlist – keeping the remaining purse in mind. Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra predicted the most expensive Indian pacer at the upcoming auction. Despite the presence of 2021 Purple Cap-winner Harshal Patel and experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the auction, Chopra reckoned Deepak Chahar would be the most expensive Indian pacer.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Probable Players MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May Bid For As Per Available Slots

"Firstly, he takes wickets with the new ball. There isn't any Indian of this kind. You can think of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi…I didn't even go with Harshal Patel, despite him picking 32 wickets last season to win the Purple Cap. But I feel probably he won't cost that much," he said on his YouTube channel.

Calling Chahar a powerplay bowler, Chopra feels Chennai would look to get him back and so will Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

“Deepak is you bank in the first three overs. He can come and give you early wickets in the powerplay. There is nothing better than that. He can break the back of the opponent. In death overs, he is alright, not great. But that can work. I feel CSK will try to get him back once again. Ahmedabad and Lucknow will also try. Every franchise will try to get him in their team. And he has started batting as well,” he added.

The 28-year-old pacer has picked up 59 IPL wickets in 63 games. In the past, he has been an asset to CSK. Would be interesting to see if CSK go for him…