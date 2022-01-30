Antigua: Yash Dhull-led India beat their Bangladesh counterparts in the quarters by five wickets to enter the U-19 World Cup semi-final on Saturday. The India U-19 team will now take on Australia in the semi-final and that will be a tough game. Throughout the campaign, India has been the team to beat and they look good to also make the summit clash.Also Read - U-19 CWC: Vasu Vats Out With Hamstring Injury; Aaradhya Yadav Replaces Him

With the IPL mega auction coming up in a few days, a number of U-19 players would be looking for contracts. While all of them may not land up with a contract, senior Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons allrounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar – who is good with the bat and the ball – will certainly bag a contract.

"This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Comparing Hangargekar with Ishant Sharma, Ashwin said it is his inswingers that would trouble the batters.

“He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand,” he added.

Hangargekar showed his batting prowess against Ireland in the U-19 World Cup where he hit three consecutive sixes and has already picked up four wickets in the tournament with a terrific economy rate of 3.50.