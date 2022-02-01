Mumbai: With the auction set to take place in less than a fortnight, most teams would have prepared a wishlist. While eyes would be on Mumbai Indians, it would be interesting to see how can they use Rs 48 cr. At the retention, MI held back Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Suryakumar Yadav. As Mumbai head out to start shopping at the auction, here is a probable list of players they would like…Also Read - IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Flaunts His New Hairstyle Ahead of Auction Season | SEE PIC

When Mumbai had to retain only four players, they had a problem as they have too many stars. In IPL, a good core unit is a key to success. It will be difficult but Mumbai would like to get back most of their stars. They would want a left-handed opener who would compliment Rohit well. And for that, they could place a bid for Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, and Colin Munro.

Kishan would be in high demand, yet Mumbai would certainly place a bid for him knowing his abilities.

Mumbai would also have their eyes on Jason Holder and Deepak Chahar. Both the pacers are in good form.

Mumbai Indians Probable Squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar.

The auction takes place in Bengaluru on February 12-13.