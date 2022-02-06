Antigua: From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja, over the years U-19 cricket has been the factory that has provided India top quality cricketers and this edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup has been no different. Not just captain Yash Dhull or Shaik Rasheed or Ravi Kumar; Himachal Pradesh-born Raj Bawa has also left a mark in the tournament.Also Read - U19-World Cup: Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar Share 9 Wickets As India Restrict England to 189 in Final | Watch
With his power-hitting abilities with the bat and then the ball. He has now peaked in the summit clash against England where the 19-year-old has become the first Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in a U-19 ICC World Cup final. He picked up five wickets and conceded merely 31 runs in 9.5 overs to bundle out England for a paltry 189. Also Read - It Was Such An Impactful Moment In my Life: Virat Kohli on Being Picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore
In a few days’ time, Bawa would go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction, and fans are predicted he would crack a massive deal. Surely after his stupendous show in the final, he would have grabbed the attention of potential buyers. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Witty Reply When Asked About Giving Youngsters Chances, 'You Want me, Shikhar Dhawan to be on Bench?'
Here is what fans are predicting:
At the time of filing the copy, India needed 45 runs off 60 balls. Raj Bawa and Nishant Sindhu are in the middle. India would not like to lose a wicket now and hope the duo can take them home.