Delhi: With weeks to go for the IPL mega auction, Delhi Capitals star Ravi Ashwin has made a massive revelation about a couple of big stars who would not be retained by the franchise. With rules permitting franchisees to retain four players, Ashwin reckons he and Shreyas Iyer would not be retained. That would mean they would be up for bidding.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Likely to Bat in Middle Order vs New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer May Have to Wait For His Test Debut

“Shreyas isn’t there I think. I am not there. So, someone else would have to come. I would have known if I were taken,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - MS Dhoni Watches Shahrukh Khan's Last-Ball Six to Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final, Pic Goes Viral; Fans Calls Tamil Nadu Batter CSK's Next Finisher

Both Ashwin and Iyer have been stars for the franchise. While Ashwin played 28 matches picking 20 wickets, Iyer – who joined the team way back in 2015 – scored 1916 runs at 31.7 with 16 half-centuries in 86 outings. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs New Zealand at Kanpur: In Virat Kohli's Absence, Will Shreyas Iyer Make His Test Debut?

It would not be surprising if Ashwin and Iyer are looked at as captains by teams. They have led sides in the past and would be good captaincy choices for teams.

Reports claim the Capitals are likely to retain captain Rishabh Pant, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje. The fourth retention could be Aves Khan or Axar Patel.

Meanwhile, the Capitals were impressive in the 2021 season as well making the playoffs. The Capitals finished in the top half of the table after some consistent performances throughout the season. Unfortunately, they could not make it to the summit clash.

The Capitals are one of the few teams who have not won the coveted IPL title as yet. They would like to bury the past and start afresh.