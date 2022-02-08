Bengaluru: Released by Delhi Capitals, Ravichandran Ashwin would go under the hammer in a few days’ time and it would be interesting to see who bids for him. On his Youtube channel recently, Ashwin expressed his desire to join CSK.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Virat Kohli Makes BIG Revelation, RCB Star Confesses Being Approached by Franchises in Past

"I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it. But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch," Ashwin said.

Ashwin started out his IPL journey with CSK in 2008 and has tasted a lot of success with the franchise under the leadership of Dhoni. In fact, his good performances in the IPL got him a place on the national side as well.