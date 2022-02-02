Mumbai: In 10 days, the much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, and the excitement among fans on social media is palpable. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra made a bold prediction now that the final list of players and their base prices have been confirmed. As per Chopra, Shreyas Iyer could be the most expensive marquee player at the auction.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Suresh Raina to Dinesh Karthik; IND Stars With Rs 2 Cr Base Price Who May go Unsold

“The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could’ve been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel. Also Read - KL Rahul at No 4, Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan as Openers: Aakash Chopra Suggests India's Batting Order For ODIs vs West Indies

He also reckoned that KKR and RCB would be looking at him as a potential captain. Chopra also stated that he does not feel Punjab Kings would be eyeing Iyer. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: AB de Villiers Reacts as RCB Fans Offer Him Places to Stay in Bengaluru

“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don’t think Punjab would be looking at him,” Chopra added.

Iyer, who has been a part of the Delhi Capitals side since 2015, has also led the franchise in three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020). An injury kept Iyer out of action in the 2021 IPL. Multiple reports have also suggested that he could be the one KKR and RCB may eye as their captain.