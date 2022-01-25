Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few teams that are yet to win the silverware. The RCB team would like to change that this year when they start afresh. At the mega auction, they will have the chance to pick a new squad and hope for a change of fortunes. RCB has Rs 57 Crore in their purse. The team has retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.Also Read - SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction BPL - T20 Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka T20 at Mirpur 12:00 PM IST Jan 25 Tue

They will look to build a new team and for starters – they would need a captain.

Who are the players RCB could target at the mega auction:

Shreyas Iyer: Speculations are rife that Iyer could be picked by RCB as the leader of the side. Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of the side after the 2021 IPL. Iyer would not be new to leading a team. He was captain of the Delhi Capitals for two seasons.

Harshal Patel: The right-arm medium pacer was the purple cap-winner in 2021. At RCB, Harshal was one of the silver linings from last season. He has kept himself at the base price of Rs 2 Cr. RCB would surely want him back. He is a wicket-taker and RCB would benefit from having him in the mix.

David Warner: The Australian has been in ominous form lately. He is one player all franchises would want on their side. RCB could place a bid for him. Warner brings experience and an opening option to the table. He could also be looked at as a captaincy option.

The auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13.