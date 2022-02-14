New Delhi: The IPL Mega Auction was as exciting as the T20 game as all the ten franchises of the cash-rich tournament have built their team for the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. More than 500 players went under the hammer, where 204 cricketers found their place in the respective teams and a total of 396 players were unsold. A lot of high-profile players have broken the bank with Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan topping the list with 15.25 crores, followed by Deepak Chahar at 14 crore for CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders fetching Shreyas Iyer at 12.25 crore. Among the foreigners Liam Livingstone and Jofra Archer have raised a bidding war among the bidders as both of them fetched 11 crore and 8 crore respectively. Livingstone will be playing for Punjab Kings, whereas Archer will be playing for the 5-time IPL Champions, Mumbai Indians. A lot of top overseas players have gone unsold at the auction and the list is big, starting from Australia’s T20 World Cup winning members- Steven Smith, Aaron Finch and Adam Zampa, 2019 World Cup winning captain- Eoin Morgan and one of the top all-rounders of the world and multiple-time IPL winner Shakib Al Hasan. Here is the list of the top unsold foreigners from the auction.Also Read - IPL 2022: We Wanted Strong Indian Core And We Got It, Says Rajasthan Royals Owner Manoj Badale

Steven Smith (Base price INR 2 crore)

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Eoin Morgan (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Base price INR 1 crore)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price INR 1 crore)

Dawid Malan (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Adam Zampa (Base price INR 2 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 2 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan (Base price INR 2 crore)