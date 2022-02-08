Chennai: Ahead of the mega auction, India pacer T. Natarajan revealed his plans and what he is focusing on. Natarajan, who is listed in the Rs 1 Cr base price category, said he is not too worried about the auction and is focused on working hard and improving. Confessing that he is a little nervous as he is coming back after a break, Natarajan hopes things will fall in place.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shaik Rasheed to Ravi Kumar; Eight U-19 WC Stars May Not be Able to Feature in Auction

"I'm not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup – there are talks about 2022 being a big year – but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I'm coming back after a long break, so I'll be lying if I say I'm not nervous," he said ESPNCricinfo.

Admitting that his focus is on improving his yorkers and cutters, Natarajan said he is confident he will find his rhythm once he plays a match or two.

“I’ve done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I’m feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the past – focusing on my yorkers and cutters. I want to come back as the old Natarajan,” the 30-year-old told ESPNCricinfo.

It would be interesting to see who places a bid for the left-arm pacer.