Bengaluru: Good run or bad run, Virat Kohli has been a constant with RCB. He has now stepped down as the captain of the franchise after the 2021 edition. Now, as RCB gets ready to pick a new captain at the upcoming auction in Bengaluru, Kohli in a recent conversation made a big revelation.

"I've been approached a few times as well — to come into the auction somehow — I have thought about it," Kohli said during the podcast. The ex-Indian skipper was a U-19 star when Bangalore acquired the services of their future captain and franchise icon in 2008.

"At the end of the day, a person lives a certain number of years, and then you die and life moves on. There have been many great players who have won trophies and things like that but no one addresses you like that. If you are a good person, people like you and if you are a bad guy, they stay away from you. Eventually, that's what life is all about," Kohli added.