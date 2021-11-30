New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, which could be held in January next year, could very well be the final auction.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022: Will Mumbai Indians Let Go An Injured Hardik Pandya In The Mega Auctions

Prior to the big auction, eight existing IPL franchises were allowed to keep only four players in their current team. Teams can hold players in two combinations – two Indian players and two overseas players or three Indian players and one overseas player.

According to the TOI report, the majority of participants, including the franchises, agree that the idea of ​​a big auction is no longer valid and that they are happy with the idea of ​​a future auction to be the last big auction.

“We genuinely hope this is the last mega-auction because the trend has clearly gone past its sell-by date. This, in turn, will also put pressure on franchises’ to pick well at this mega-auction because they’ll be building their future teams around these set of players.” said a source to Mumbai.

The deadline for the current eight franchises to announce their list of finalists expires on Tuesday, November 30. From December 1 to December 25, two new franchises can select three players ahead of the auction – two Indian cricket players and one overseas.

If reports are to be believed, there can be lot of surprises in terms of retention before the auction. Indian capped players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav can fetch whopping amounts for themselves at the auction.