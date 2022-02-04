Bengaluru: In a little more than a week, a lot of players would go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. A total of 590 players would go under the hammer. 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for auction. 33 players were retained by the 10 IPL franchises. Our focus is on the Rs 20 lakh bracket and to spot players who can fetch a big deal despite their low base price. A total of 334 players have been listed in the lowest price category for IPL 2022 auctions.Also Read - Ex-Cricketers Hail India's U-19 Team As Yash Dhull-Led Side Enters World Cup Final

Who are the Indian batters likely to fetch a whopping amount despite being part of the lowest price bracket.

Yash Dhull: The U-19 India captain is the toast of the country. He hit a brilliant century recently in the ongoing U-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia. A quality batter with the right temperament and shots. He is being labeled as the future star and certainly, a number of franchises would like to tap him early.

KS Bharat: The wicketkeeper-batter was part of RCB last season. He is a quality batter and a sound wicketkeeper. Any franchise looking for a keeper would be interested in him. In the domestic circuit as well, Bharat has got the runs. In five matches in the VHT, he amassed 370 runs at a staggering average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 108.18. Bharat scored consecutive hundreds in the tournament – 161* off 109 against Himachal Pradesh and 156 of 138 against Gujarat.

Priyam Garg: The former U-19 captain is a quality player. Garg, who was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, has not lived up to the billing. But again, there is no doubting the quality. He could also get a good deal.