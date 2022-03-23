Mumbai, March 23: IPL newbie Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday confirmed the signature of Australia pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for Englishman Mark Wood, who was previously ruled out of the tournament due to injury.Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Shane Watson Gives His Opinion on Rishabh Pant-MS Dhoni Comparisons
Andrew Tye had picked hat-trick and taken 5 wickets on his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiants.
Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Confirms Opening Alongside Ishan Kishan
Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who is known for his slower balls and yorkers and has picked up 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore.
Along with Tye, the Super Giants have last IPL season’s second-highest wicket-taker Avesh Khan, Sri Lanka spearhead Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot as recognised specialist fast bowling options. They are expected to be backed up by the all-round skills of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers.
Lucknow who will be making their debut this season — will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.
(With Inputs From IANS)