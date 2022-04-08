Mumbai: Over the years, ex-India captain Virat Kohli has inspired many youngsters to take to the game. It seems young Ayush Badoni, who is part of the Lucknow Super Giants team, is one of them. While Badoni finished the game with a six like MS Dhoni, he celebrated the moment like Kohli. He had his hand on his number at the back of his jersey after hitting the winning runs and then came the fist-pump like Kohli. Certainly, he is another player who is influenced by Kohli’s mannerisms.Also Read - When Yuzvendra Chahal Was Hung From Balcony 15 Floors Above Ground Level by a Drunk Player in 2013

