New Delhi: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) are all set to sell media rights for IPL (2023-2027). After securing a monumental bid for Rs. 12,700 crore from the two new IPL teams last year, board is eyeing multiple monumental bids from media giants around the world. Currently, Star and Sony are contenders for the media rights.

BCCI will issue a tender next month, expecting to make a record in the market for the acquisition of cricket rights. Indications are that the electronic auction – a process successfully implemented by the board during the media rights transfer (2018-23) at Star India – will be used to determine the winner.

For new teams, the board has organized closed bids. Although RPSG Group’s winning bid of R7090 billion is more than the next excellent CVC Capitals event of R 5625 crore, in internal negotiations officials said that if it had been an e-auction auction, Adanis and Glazers could have bought more. “That’s what happens in open competition bidding. Also, the numbers are in front of everyone. So it is completely clear, ”said the source.

According to reports, Adanis had bid for about R5100 crore and Glazers ₹ 4023 crore.

During the 2018 BCCI two-nation e-auction auction, Star India won following a three-day bidding round, leaving behind Sony and Reliance Jio. Commercial experts say e-auction works best when there are a few key players running. When Star won IPL rights in 2017 by making an integrated winning bid (digital TV +), Sony was the only other competitor in the lines that needed to beat him, and the digital space was not yet ripe. In this, with so many games and a huge gaming window, BCCI expects a number of digital, Indian and international players, who are willing to pay a higher dollar.

Google and Facebook have expressed interest in cricket in the past. Amazon Prime recently acquired New Zealand Cricket rights. Hotstar considers IPL as an utmost priority as it has been a game-changer. Reliance Jio is waiting to take a big step. In the space of TV rights Star, Reliance and Sony-Zee, following their merger, will make it a triangular competition.