Ahmedabad: It was an electrifying moment at the Narendra Modi stadium as Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) introduced world largest jersey before the commencement of the closing ceremony of IPL 2022. BCCI office bearers Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary) and Brijesh Patel accepted the honour in front of a packed stadium.

IPL 2022 is the 15th edition so the large jersey is numbered 15 representing. It also has all the logos of the 10 teams that participated in the contest. See tweet here:

Also Read - IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR, Ahmedabad: Akshay Kumar Seen Waving At Fans At Narendra Modi Stadium, VIDEO Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday. While this is Rajasthan’s second final of the tournament after winning the inaugural edition in 2008, Gujarat are making their first appearance in the title clash in their IPL debut season.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal