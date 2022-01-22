New Delhi: BCCI secretary, Jay Shah has himself cleared the air on Saturday about hosting the Indian Premier League 2022, that the cash-rich tournament will start from end of March and will run till the end of May.Also Read - IPL 2022: Tournament to be Held in Mumbai Behind Close Door- Report

Shah said that the majority of the owners have expressed that the money-spinner league to be held in India and has promised that the BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the T20 league stays in India.

"I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI.

The BCCI secretary have also ensured that the board won’t compromise on the safety of it’s stakeholders and will announce the names of the venues before the IPL Mega Auction, that take place on 12-13th February.

“BCCI has not compromised on the health & safety of its stakeholders in the past & will concurrently work on Plan B since Covid-9 situation with new variants remains fluid. Mega IPL Auction will take place on Feb 12-13th & we’ll lock in venues before that,” he added.

In an earlier report by ANI, according to a top BCCI official, the 15th edition of the IPL will see Mumbai as the host city.