Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, KKR announces on Twitter. Rahane got the injury during KKR’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

“Official announcement: Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, The Knights camp will miss you,” KKR tweeted. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you #AmiKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aHDYmkE2f0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 17, 2022

Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

In KKR’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahane got injured while batting and later, he did not come to the field as well. In the same match, Rahane scored 28 runs off 24 balls with the help of three sixes.

KKR had picked up Rahane for Rs 1 crore in the mega auction held in Bengaluru in February.

KKR is currently in sixth place in the points table with 12 points from 13 games. The side will next square off against Lucknow Super Giants.