IPL 2022 | New Delhi: The current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a place of some of the best batting and bowling performances in the history of the franchise. Not only batters, but bowlers have also showcased spectacular performances. Till now, two Indian bowlers have taken five-wicket hauls, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Umran Malik. Chahal, who has taken 18 wickets in 8 matches, took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On Chahal, former Australian bowler Brett Lee said that he is a 'little superstar'. In a video uploaded on Lee's YouTube channel, he said, "It's such a great delight to see a bowler get a hat-trick in any format, and even better when it's a spinner." He named Chahal a 'top bowler'. To say the least, he was all praises for the bowler in the video.

Recollection of the hat-trick

In the video, Lee recalled the match where Chahal took 5 wickets. According to Hindustan Times, he said, "It's such a great delight to see a bowler get a hat-trick in any format, and even better when it's a spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal, tell you what he is a top bowler. He wasn't retained by his own team but he got a great hat-trick against KKR. They seemed to be on course to chasing down a big total. Chahal picked up a couple of wickets earlier, got Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. But the hat-trick was so special. In the 17th over, he traps Shreyas Iyer, gets him out, plumb in the pads, LBW. Next ball Shivam Mavi hits one to long on."

‘You little beauty’, Lee impersonates Tony Greig

Lee’s excitement was evident from the fact when he impersonated the legendary former England captain and commentator Tony Greig, on what he thought would have been his praising words for Chahal.

He said, “On the hat-trick ball, Pat Cummins comes on, Sanju Samson places a slip in place. Chahal then bowls that perfect leg-spinner, takes the outside edge and the catch was taken. The celebrations were through the roof and that’s what we talk about. He is a little superstar. I love his energy, commitment. I tell you what, if Tony Grieg was on air, he would have looked at him and said ‘Well, you little beauty’. He is such a great player, great to watch and congratulations on a wonderful hat-trick.”