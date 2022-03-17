New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will kick-start their title defense against Kolkata Knight Riders, what will be a repeat of the last season’s Final on 26th March at Wankhede Stadium. The skipper along with the entire team is sweating it out in Surat as part of the pre-tournament preparations. In a CSK event, MS Dhoni interacted with a fan, where the latter asked the former India international a ‘personal question’, in which the 40-year old leaves everyone in splits with a cheeky response.Also Read - Great Character And Funny As Well: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals What Will Make Playing For Punjab Kings In IPL 2022 Enjoyable

‘Sir, can I ask a personal question?’, the fan asked Dhoni. ‘You can always ask. I can decide whether I want to answer or not’, he replied.

‘Everybody knows you are the No. 1 in all fields but what about your home? Who’s the No. 1 one there?’, the fan put his question.

MS Dhoni straightaway had a clear cut answer that his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni is ‘no.1’ at home.

‘If you look behind, half the people would still be laughing. Everyone knows that in the house, it’s the wife who’s No. 1’, he replied.