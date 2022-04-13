New Delhi: Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings have been adjudged as the Biggest Sports Franchise in India by a latest survey by Ormax Media.Also Read - Bank Customers Alert: Kotak Mahindra Bank Increases Interest on Fixed Deposits: Check Revised Rate Here

With 40.9 million fans of the Indian Premier League in India, around about 22.5 Million people has a loyal fan base for the 4-time IPL Champions. The report has been made according to the offline and online engagements made by the fans around CSK and it's players.

Among all sports in India, Cricket has around 124.2 million fans, beating the likes of Kabaddi, WWE and Football. Among the athletes, Argentine and PSG superstar Lionel Messi lead with 3.9 million fans in India, according to the survey.

“Viewership numbers, especially from television, are not an accurate representation of the fanbase of any sport, as India is predominantly a single-TV nation where a lot of sports viewing is passive in nature. Through this report, we aim to fill in the need gap for reliable data on the size and the profile of the ‘real’ sports fans, who are actively watching and engaged with the sport. The report can provide useful material to sports leagues, teams and broadcasters for their brand and communication strategy initiatives”, Shailesh Kapoor- Founder and CEO of Ormax Media told.

Chennai Super Kings after losing four matches on the trot in the ongoing season, opened their account with a 23-run victory over Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will be taking on Gujarat Titans, this coming Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. CSK are currently languishing at 9th place at the bottom of the table.