Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

CSK's title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs.

The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball. Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of CSK vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The CSK vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 3rd April, Sunday.

Where is the CSK vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The CSK vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between CSK vs PBKS will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.