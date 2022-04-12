Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming IPL 2022

It is going to be a clash of the heavyweights when the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the southern derby at the DY Patil Stadium here later on Tuesday. An IPL clash with two former India captains in the opposing sides is a delight for the fans, but if those two happen to be the iconic Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the contest takes an altogether different meaning.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Resilient RCB Up Against Winless CSK

Both sides have so far had contrasting fortunes in this edition of the IPL. While RCB have been flying high on the back of superb performances from their batters as well as bowlers and are currently third on the points table after three wins in four outings, the Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are scraping the bottom of the table after four consecutive losses. Also Read - We've Come Up With A Few Plans: Jasprit Bumrah Leads Mumbai Indians' Turn Around Ploy in IPL 2022

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.