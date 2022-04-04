IPL 2022, CSK Team News: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that there is little the newly appointed captain for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja can do, given the kind of combination he has in his team, adding that the CSK team has many flaws and a weaker bowling line-up does not help their cause.Also Read - Virat Kohli Names Cristiano Ronaldo as His Favorite Athlete of All Time

“The team given to Ravindra Jadeja has many flaws. The combination of CSK is very poor. They have a weaker bowling line-up and their batting too isn’t clicking at the moment. So there is a question mark on CSK’s choice of players in IPL 2022,” Kaneria said on the KOO app. Also Read - IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Points Out CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's Weakness

With former CSK skipper MS Dhoni deciding to step down from his role as captain just before the start of the tournament, the Chennai-based franchise find themselves in a spot of bother, having lost all their 3 matches so far in the tournament and are languishing right at the bottom of the points table, just above Sunrisers Hyderabad who are currently placed 10th but they have only played one match so far compared to three played by CSK. Also Read - MS Dhoni Shows Honesty, Calls For Third-Umpire Referral After Taking Catch; Gesture Impresses Fans

The bowling has been ordinary and the batters have let the team down in the first three matches but knowing CSK and the kind of team they have been over the years in the IPL, one can be hopeful that they can pull things in their favour in the next couple of matches. Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match to be played on Saturday, April 9 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Squad:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma