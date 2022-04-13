Virat Kohli Blows Hot & Cold – CSK Back to Winning Ways: When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) do not win a few, it seems to be the end of the world for the multitude of fans who swear by the yellow jersey. It has not been good news for them or the side in the recent past – be it the stepping down of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain, or the slew of losses and poor displays in IPL 2022. But all bad things too come to an end and the CSK fans too would be hoping that the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday is the first step towards a splendid recovery. One win surely doesn’t make a championship, but equally, even four losses are not the end of the world in a long tournament, as CSK and the rest will realise.Also Read - Ambati Rayudu Wins Twitterverse With One-Handed Catch During CSK vs RCB

What was important in the CSK inning was that there was no panic. Even when they got off to a sluggish start and once again lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early, they found enough of a ploy in the seasoned Robin Uthappa and the fiery Shivam Dube. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Needs 24 Runs to Edge Suresh Raina's Massive Record Against Mumbai Indians

The operative phrase here is, “no panic”. CSK has some of the top veterans in their fold, from Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey in the dugout to Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Uthappa in the playing XI. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Captain Faf du Plessis on Playing Without Harshal Patel Against CSK

The irony of it all is that CSK were castigated post the IPL 2022 auction for not going for young blood and that their side is jaded and over the hill. While one win doesn’t make it a complete U-turn, it was was naïve to dismiss the Chennai outfit, even when they were not winning.

Still a lot of recovery needed, no doubt, and some thing need ironing out for sure. Gaikwad has been struggling and Tuesday’s 17 is his highest score in IPL 2022 so far. This, from a player who just picked up runs at a canter in the last season.

IPL 2022 has so far been about many new players who have brought aggression to the ground, right from their opening match. So, if anything needs to be addressed, it would be if there can be a replacement for Gaikwad.

As for RCB, they too have issues up the order. Skipper Faf du Plessis is struggling to find some, since the initial stages of the tournament and Virat Kohli is hot and cold, not really paragon of consistency and strike-rate that he was in his younger days.

But this one is about CSK. They may not win IPL 2022, but never ever doubt that they will be a viable force, terms like “past their prime” etc. notwithstanding. This could well be quite a season for the Chennai boys.