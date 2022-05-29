Ahmedabad: The final of the Indian Premier League 2022, set to be held on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad, will start at 2000 hrs instead of 1930 hrs due to the extra activities of a closing ceremony, before the start of the game.Also Read - Rashid Khan Hails Yuzvendra Chahal as One of The Best Spinners Ahead of GT vs RR

It has been learned that the cultural ceremony, involving Bollywood celebrities is scheduled to start at 1830 hrs and will run for 50 minutes. The toss will be held at 19:30 hrs and the match will start 30 minutes later. Also Read - Suresh Raina Explains Why Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Start Favourites Against Rajasthan

The opening and closing ceremonies were regular features of the IPL in its first decade. But, it was discontinued under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) regime for three years which the current dispensation followed for the first two years of its charge. Also Read - IPL Final: I Would Score 1600 Runs, Rajasthan Royals Share Hilarious Video of Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony details:

When is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 29) from 6.30pm onwards.

Where is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony in India?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will be live on Star Sports network and Star Gold channel. The livestream of the ceremony will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.