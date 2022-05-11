Mumbai: Over the last couple of years, the glitz and glamour of IPL has been dented thanks to the persisting pandemic. But in 2022, things could be different as the Indian cricket board has roped in actor Ranveer Singh and singer AR Rahman to perform in the closing ceremony that will take place ahead of the final in Ahmedabad on May 29.Also Read - RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 58 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 11 Wednesday

In an exclusive report on Sportstar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is quoted as saying that it will be a 'special' show as the country gets ready to celebrate its 75th year of Independence.

"With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," Ganguly said as quoted by Sportstar.

As per the same report, BCCI is planning a small function ahead of the qualifiers which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is also understood that the BCCI is inviting former India captains as the journey of Indian cricket would be celebrated as well.

To commemorate the 75th year of the country, the Indian government has taken up the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative featuring its glorious history, culture and achievements.

The BCCI is hosting the cash-rich league in India after two years and hence they want to celebrate it’s success as well.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are the only team that has sealed a spot in the playoffs over a win against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Three more teams will make the playoffs. Traditional heavyweights Mumbai and Chennai are almost out of the playoffs race.