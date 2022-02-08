Chennai: Ahead of IPL 2022, CSK captain MS Dhoni is in the nets trying to get into the groove. Dhoni was spotted batting in the nets and that is something that would be a treat for the CSK fans. Despite leading CSK to the title in 2021, Dhoni’s form with the bat has been a concern and that is something he would like to correct this season. In the 17-seconds clip, Dhoni finds the middle of the bat as he drives the ball down the ground. In the clip, Dhoni faces two balls and looks composed which is a good sign.Also Read - Australia Announce Full Squad For Historic Tour of Pakistan

In 220 matches in his IPL career, Dhoni has amassed 4,746 runs at an average of 39.5 and has scored 23 half-centuries.